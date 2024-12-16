XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,951 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 141.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OPY opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $648.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

