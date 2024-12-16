XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 23,306 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OEC stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

