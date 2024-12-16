XTX Topco Ltd Sells 121,758 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,758 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 399.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

PR stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

