XTX Topco Ltd Takes $406,000 Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SOC opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 750,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,820,020. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Profile

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC).

