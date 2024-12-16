XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,723 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

