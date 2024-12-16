XTX Topco Ltd Buys 156,294 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 1,558.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,294 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $41,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,063.20. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 37,751 shares of company stock worth $94,904 in the last ninety days. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $963.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextdoor

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.