La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 115,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LZB opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

