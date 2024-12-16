702 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,952,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE TYL opened at $611.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.