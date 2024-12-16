XTX Topco Ltd Invests $405,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 130,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.68 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

