AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of AMC Networks worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 194.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 81,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

