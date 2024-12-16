XTX Topco Ltd Sells 773 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,522,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $239.70 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.42 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

