XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $338,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,734.06. This trade represents a 21.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,996 over the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.