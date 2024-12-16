XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.
In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $338,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,734.06. This trade represents a 21.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,996 over the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
