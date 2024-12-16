XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,058,963.30. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Trading Up 0.1 %

MAX opened at $10.74 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $715.97 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.