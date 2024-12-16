Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 490.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,638 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $137.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

