XTX Topco Ltd Takes $413,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $14.45 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

