Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $1,265,100.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,009,204.54. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IES Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $245.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $320.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

