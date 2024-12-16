Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $2,932,056.50 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 192,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,932,056.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,533. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 155,054 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEAV. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

