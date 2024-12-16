Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Buys 60,208 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3,331.5% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.