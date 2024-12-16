Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Drops By 16.1%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 680,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.