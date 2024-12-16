Patrick Whitesell Purchases 245,887 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 245,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,975,523.50. This trade represents a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $141.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

