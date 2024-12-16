The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Major Shareholder Sells $6,045,000.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. The trade was a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GAP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. GAP's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

