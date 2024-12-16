Michael Linford Sells 400,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,219,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $30,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 44.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Affirm by 269.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

