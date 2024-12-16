Insider Selling: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Sells $278,906,000.00 in Stock

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORIX Stock Performance

IX opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,178 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ORIX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.