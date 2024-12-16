Insider Selling: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Director Sells $15,419,806.25 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Simanovsky sold 3,246,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $15,419,806.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,693.75. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Homes Group Stock Up 0.9 %

United Homes Group stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

