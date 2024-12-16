Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells $5,101,200.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $5,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,007,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tempus AI Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after buying an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,289,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.