XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,123 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 272.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 605,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 177,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.