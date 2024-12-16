Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $30,858,651.01 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 475.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

