nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $42,832,786.56 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $42,832,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,195,136.69. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42.
nCino Stock Down 3.0 %
NCNO stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.59, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after purchasing an additional 635,064 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 1,131,271 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after buying an additional 1,424,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after buying an additional 828,124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after acquiring an additional 736,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
