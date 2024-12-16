Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $4,131,844.95 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,413,313.30. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72.

On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.