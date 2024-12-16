Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $4,131,844.95 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,413,313.30. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
