3,104 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $120.60 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

