Patrick Whitesell Buys 31,352 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,439.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 287,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TKO Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.