Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $2,418,000.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

