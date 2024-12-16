XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 72.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.18. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

