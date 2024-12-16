Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $3,188,556.93 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total value of $3,188,556.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,492,093. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IES Trading Down 1.6 %

IES stock opened at $245.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.54. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $320.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 258.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

