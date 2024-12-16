Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford Sells 7,129 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CW opened at $366.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.05 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

