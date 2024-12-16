XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Playtika by 705.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,231 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $1,050,695.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,673,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,564,061.48. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,463 shares of company stock worth $3,285,905. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

