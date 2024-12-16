James William Rogers Sells 83,025 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,144. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.