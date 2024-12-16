Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $446.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.88. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 25.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.