Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Sells C$2,096,630.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total value of C$2,096,630.00.
Shares of TSE BAM opened at C$81.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 136.67%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
