Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $163.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,296,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

