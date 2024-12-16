Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 24,845 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA opened at $248.25 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,825.00 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,454.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

