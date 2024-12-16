Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 24,845 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CVNA opened at $248.25 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,825.00 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Carvana
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,454.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.