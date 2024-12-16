Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $1,865,070.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

MGM stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

