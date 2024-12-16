Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $7,111,778.82 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. The trade was a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,715,382.88.

On Thursday, October 17th, Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.20 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

