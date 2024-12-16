Viktar Dvorkin Sells 6,758 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $244.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

