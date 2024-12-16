Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,211,133.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $2,211,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,533,603.20. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $278.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

