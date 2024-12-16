Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Major Shareholder Sells $278,906,000.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

ORA opened at $72.50 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.53 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 48,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $19,096,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.