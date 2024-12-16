TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Buys $8,653,695.84 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $145.69.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.