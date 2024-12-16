Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 50,000 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,303.40. This trade represents a 20.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

