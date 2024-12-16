Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,444,911.36 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at $22,782,850.68. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

