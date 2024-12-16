BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Insider Sells A$3,735,016.68 in Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA – Get Free Report) insider David Prescott sold 3,973,422 shares of BSA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.60), for a total transaction of A$3,735,016.68 ($2,378,991.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 672.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, installs, operates, and maintains communications networks in Australia. The company engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line and wireless networks; and the installation of subscription television, smart meters, and electric vehicles charging stations.

